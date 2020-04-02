Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 2,234 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 30,696 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 34.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $4.68 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on BRG. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

