Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Stake in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Merus by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 170,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 31,012 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,434,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,195,000 after buying an additional 811,872 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Merus by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merus by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Merus during the 4th quarter worth $739,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Merus news, EVP Mark Throsby sold 57,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total value of $1,012,741.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,019.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology bought 83,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,309,807.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Merus stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.27. Merus NV has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $20.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.64.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

