Marshall Wace North America L.P. Acquires New Shares in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 645 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 440.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 505.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

In related news, Director Hans Jorg Hunziker acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.36 per share, with a total value of $29,448.00. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $18.75 on Thursday. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $16.07 and a 52-week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a P/E ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day moving average of $54.96.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter.

WLFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.