Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 57,788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 27,274 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after buying an additional 163,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Genetic Technologies alerts:

Shares of AGTC opened at $3.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on AGTC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.64.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.