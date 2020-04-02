Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLAB. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $77.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. Silicon Laboratories has a 12 month low of $65.09 and a 12 month high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

