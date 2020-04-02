Marshall Wace LLP Takes $473,000 Position in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average is $76.09. LGI Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 23.62%. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.