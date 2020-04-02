Marshall Wace LLP Takes $421,000 Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,724,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 328.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 287,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason P. Rhode sold 85,091 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $6,742,610.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,009,640.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bradley J. Fluke sold 11,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $866,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,120 shares in the company, valued at $403,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Cirrus Logic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen raised Cirrus Logic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cirrus Logic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.10.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.24 and a twelve month high of $91.63.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $374.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.33 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 12.52%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

