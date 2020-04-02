Marshall Wace LLP Sells 9,013 Shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 56.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,013 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 119.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 62,316 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 194,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,318,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on AeroVironment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair cut AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $536,375.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,806,253.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVAV stock opened at $54.43 on Thursday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $72.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.82.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $61.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

