Marshall Wace LLP Sells 52,741 Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 52,741 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.17% of Points International worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Points International by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 100,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PCOM. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital began coverage on shares of Points International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PCOM opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39. Points International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Points International had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter.

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

