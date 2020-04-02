Marshall Wace LLP Sells 36,074 Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,074 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.37% of Smart Sand worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smart Sand by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 44,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. 32.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SND stock opened at $0.80 on Thursday. Smart Sand Inc has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SND. Evercore ISI lowered Smart Sand from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley decreased their target price on Smart Sand from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Smart Sand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.70.

Smart Sand Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

