Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 52,079 Shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) by 380.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.20% of NuCana worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the third quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuCana by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 61,219 shares during the period. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCNA opened at $5.39 on Thursday. NuCana PLC has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The firm has a market cap of $187.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.37.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($24.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($16.20) by ($7.80). Research analysts predict that NuCana PLC will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNA. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on NuCana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NuCana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

