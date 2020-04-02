Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Bridge Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,953,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bridge Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 6,474 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 185,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,222,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 63,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 153,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after buying an additional 41,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

BDGE stock opened at $19.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $419.87 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.28. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $34.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.32.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 million. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 24.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BDGE shares. TheStreet cut Bridge Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Bridge Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Bridge Bancorp Company Profile

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

