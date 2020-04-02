Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Position in Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,261 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Opera were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Opera by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Opera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Institutional investors own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Opera alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OPRA shares. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Opera from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Opera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Opera from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Opera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.31.

Opera stock opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $589.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80. Opera Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $14.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $129.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.11 million. Opera had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Opera Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

Further Reading: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.