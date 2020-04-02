Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Holdings in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 183,310 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Harvard Bioscience worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 9,494 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 524,264 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 125,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares during the last quarter. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Harvard Bioscience from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Harvard Bioscience from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HBIO opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.49.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc provides scientific instruments, systems, software, and services used in life science basic research, drug discovery, and clinical and environmental testing. The company offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as traditional syringe pump and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue, organ, and animal based lab research under the Harvard Apparatus, CMA Microdialysis, Panlab, Coulbourn, and Hugo Sachs brands; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, sample preparation plates and columns, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments under the Biochrom, BioDrop, Hoefer, Scie-plas, QuikPrep, and BTX brands.

