Marshall Wace LLP Invests $460,000 in China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of China Distance Education Holdings Ltd (NYSE:DL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,855 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of China Distance Education at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in China Distance Education by 4,512.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 91,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 89,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered China Distance Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised China Distance Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DL opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48. China Distance Education Holdings Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $222.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

China Distance Education (NYSE:DL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. China Distance Education had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $51.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that China Distance Education Holdings Ltd will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. China Distance Education’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

China Distance Education Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online education in China, which focuses on professional education. The company offers online courses through its websites, which are designed to help course participants obtain and maintain the skills, licenses and certifications necessary to pursue careers and professions in China.

