Marshall Wace LLP Invests $421,000 in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 128,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 216,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Hess by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess stock opened at $31.98 on Thursday. Hess Corp. has a 12-month low of $26.06 and a 12-month high of $74.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.58.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Corp. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -105.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on HES. Stephens raised shares of Hess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $83.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.89.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $292,437.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,608,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock valued at $20,890,829. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.