Marshall Wace LLP Invests $409,000 in Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 316,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,919,000. Weber Alan W acquired a new stake in Civeo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,719,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,498 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its stake in shares of Civeo by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 4,269,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 730,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,618,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 486,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Civeo alerts:

NYSE CVEO opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.75. Civeo Corp has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $148.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. Civeo had a negative return on equity of 8.13% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bradley J. Dodson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,793,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,237,677.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 53,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $64,749.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 441,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,633.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.