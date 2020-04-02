Marshall Wace LLP Invests $391,000 in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,233 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brightline Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 6,595.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 649,041 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 304.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 640,888 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after acquiring an additional 482,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 103,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LPG. DNB Markets lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet raised Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Fearnley Fonds lowered Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Dorian LPG currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:LPG opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43. Dorian LPG Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $16.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The shipping company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $85.44 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 24.37%.

In other news, CFO Theodore B. Young sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $45,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,193.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of June 26, 2018, its fleet consisted of 22 VLGCs with carrying capacity of approximately 1.8 million cubic meters.

