Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 1,471.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 29,465 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.09% of Caesarstone worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Caesarstone by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Caesarstone by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Caesarstone by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSTE. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTE opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.99 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caesarstone Ltd will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Caesarstone Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

