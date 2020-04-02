Marshall Wace LLP Has $412,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

NYSE TSM opened at $46.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $247.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.