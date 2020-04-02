Marshall Wace LLP Has $374,000 Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 89.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,708 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Amdocs by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NASDAQ:DOX opened at $53.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67. Amdocs Limited has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $77.29.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

