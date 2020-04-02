Marshall Wace LLP Decreases Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 32,732 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,809,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,513 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 292,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,386,000 after buying an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 866,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,444,000 after buying an additional 397,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.50.

AMG stock opened at $56.15 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 136.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.56.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.49. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, with a total value of $219,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,069 shares in the company, valued at $707,409.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.12 per share, for a total transaction of $531,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 127,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,781,671.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,200 shares of company stock worth $2,187,134. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

