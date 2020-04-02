Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,566 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tronox were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TROX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Tronox by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 399,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,885,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,741 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 48,998 shares during the period. Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter worth about $2,503,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 854,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 479,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TROX shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In other news, Director Ilan Kaufthal acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,386.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TROX opened at $4.03 on Thursday. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $15.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.23.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tronox Ltd will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.57%.

Tronox Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

