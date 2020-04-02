Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,695,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,622,000 after purchasing an additional 370,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,180,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,309,000 after purchasing an additional 770,312 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,327,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,035,000 after purchasing an additional 756,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,791,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $8.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.90.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NYCB. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

