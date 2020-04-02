Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 27,568 Shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,568 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.30% of SeaChange International worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEAC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SeaChange International by 1,254.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 1,343.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

SEAC opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.56. SeaChange International has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

