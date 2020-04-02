Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 23,091 Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 126.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in YPF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YPF. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in YPF during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of YPF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in YPF during the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YPF opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.73. YPF SA has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Equities research analysts expect that YPF SA will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. Santander downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

