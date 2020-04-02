Markel (NYSE:MKL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Markel (NYSE:MKL) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MKL has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,174.00.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $885.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,120.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,148.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Markel has a 1-year low of $710.52 and a 1-year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.83.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel will post 40.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,622,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Markel by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 354,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $418,758,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Markel by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

