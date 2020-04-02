Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Mantech International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 30th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Mantech International’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $604.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.72 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Mantech International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Mantech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mantech International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.17.

NASDAQ:MANT opened at $71.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.95. Mantech International has a 52 week low of $53.01 and a 52 week high of $93.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Mantech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Mantech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Kerr acquired 449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.35 per share, with a total value of $30,240.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,745.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $311,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $898,623.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,504,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,194,000 after purchasing an additional 70,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mantech International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,511 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mantech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mantech International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

