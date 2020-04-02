Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MAIN. National Securities raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $18.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $45.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.39 per share, with a total value of $49,907.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur L. French bought 2,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $366,575.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853 over the last three months. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 704,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,367,000 after buying an additional 60,993 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 397,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,803,000 after buying an additional 17,394 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 312,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after buying an additional 35,783 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 168,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 31,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 145,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

