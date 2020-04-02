M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) Increases Dividend to GBX 12.75 Per Share

M.P. Evans Group PLC (LON:MPE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.17) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from M.P. Evans Group’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MPE opened at GBX 520 ($6.84) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $288.38 million and a PE ratio of -650.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 603.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 662.18. M.P. Evans Group has a 52 week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 756 ($9.94). The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPE. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday. FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Tuesday.

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

