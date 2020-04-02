Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 47 to GBX 32. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. Lloyds Banking Group traded as low as GBX 29.20 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 30.06 ($0.40), with a volume of 87532078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32 ($0.42).

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LLOY. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 60 ($0.79) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 34 ($0.45) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 58.60 ($0.77).

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total transaction of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg bought 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. This represents a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

