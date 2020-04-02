Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 40.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LAD opened at $73.05 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.65. Lithia Motors Inc has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.22.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.