Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) Insider Purchases £25,637.50 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The (LON:LTI) insider Richard Hughes purchased 25 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £1,025.50 ($1,348.99) per share, for a total transaction of £25,637.50 ($33,724.68).
Shares of LTI opened at GBX 1,060 ($13.94) on Thursday. Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The has a fifty-two week low of GBX 740 ($9.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,040 ($26.84). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,301.42 and a 200 day moving average of £262. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 million and a P/E ratio of 0.06.
Lindsell Train Investment Trust PLC, The Company Profile
