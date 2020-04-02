Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the highest is $1.10. Lincoln Electric posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $736.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.90 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.24%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. FMR LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,810,000 after acquiring an additional 140,397 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,305 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 27,545 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 564,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $64.23 on Thursday. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $98.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.70%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

