LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on LGI Homes from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $38.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. LGI Homes Inc has a 1-year low of $33.55 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.09.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.73 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

