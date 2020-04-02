Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Short Interest Update

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 27th total of 27,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of LEVL stock opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10. Level One Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69.

Get Level One Bancorp alerts:

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 10.07%. On average, research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Level One Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Level One Bancorp’s payout ratio is 9.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEVL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Level One Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.67.

In related news, Director James L. Bellinson purchased 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas purchased 4,793 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $119,585.35. Insiders bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.57% of the company’s stock.

About Level One Bancorp

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Level One Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Level One Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.