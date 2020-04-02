Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Imperial Capital upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub cut Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $44.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

