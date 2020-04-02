Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after acquiring an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 20,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $95.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.53 and a 200 day moving average of $142.24. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $156.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.