Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,675 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,639 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth $4,063,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FCX opened at $6.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.18%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on FCX shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.30 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.93.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

