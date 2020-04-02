Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 67,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,896,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 343,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 20,481 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 155.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 252,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 153,827 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC opened at $20.79 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.46.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

