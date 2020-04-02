Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,907 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.10% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Motco grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $21.93 and a one year high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.