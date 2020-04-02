Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 8,548 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,548 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on IR shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.86. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.25 million. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

