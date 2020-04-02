Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,617 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,617 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,555,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IQIYI by 2,538.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Get IQIYI alerts:

IQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of IQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of IQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, CLSA raised shares of IQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IQIYI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.48.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $18.18 on Thursday. IQIYI Inc has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($3.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($2.94). IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 76.62% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.83) EPS. IQIYI’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQIYI Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

IQIYI Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for IQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.