Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 225 Shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Zebra Technologies has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

