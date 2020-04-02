Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arconic were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,202,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,633,000 after purchasing an additional 109,998 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,674,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,067,000 after purchasing an additional 399,815 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,661,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,880,000 after purchasing an additional 95,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,882,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 412,800 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,454,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $1,000,647.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,499.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARNC shares. Argus raised Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen started coverage on Arconic in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arconic in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of ARNC opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $34.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Arconic had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

