Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.07% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 18,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,660,000 after acquiring an additional 75,967 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of PDM opened at $15.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.59 and a 52-week high of $24.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.23 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 43.00%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.