Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $88.34 on Thursday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $108.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.26.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.