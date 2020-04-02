Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PKB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 21,070 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 13,522 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PKB opened at $20.26 on Thursday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $36.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.60.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.