Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 892 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $3,369,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $831,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 357.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 453,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after buying an additional 354,301 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $25.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total value of $877,035.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,151,058.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.56.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.