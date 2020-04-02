Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 6,829 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 99.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.24.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $194.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 39.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CUZ. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

